Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH) Receives $42.83 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.83.

Several research firms have recently commented on DNTH. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on Dianthus Therapeutics from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Dianthus Therapeutics from $34.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Dianthus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $22.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

Dianthus Therapeutics Stock Performance

Dianthus Therapeutics stock opened at $23.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $676.52 million, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.18. Dianthus Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.58 and a one year high of $33.77.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dianthus Therapeutics will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Dianthus Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DNTH. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Dianthus Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,961,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,240,000. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,644,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Dianthus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $497,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

About Dianthus Therapeutics

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

