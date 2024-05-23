Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF) Shares Purchased by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.21% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF worth $6,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 139.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 67,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 39,080 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 4,079 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 81,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after acquiring an additional 31,427 shares in the last quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after acquiring an additional 35,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 6,420,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,176,000 after acquiring an additional 101,583 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFCF traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.28. 812,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,043. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.67. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $39.48 and a 1-year high of $42.69.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

