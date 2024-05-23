Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) Hits New 52-Week High at $138.12

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $138.12 and last traded at $135.56, with a volume of 1014040 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $135.79.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 33.36 and a beta of 2.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $127.04 and its 200 day moving average is $113.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPXL. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

About Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

