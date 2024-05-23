Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.73.

A number of research analysts have commented on D shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Dominion Energy

In other news, Director Joseph M. Rigby bought 2,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $99,982.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at $395,093.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Joseph M. Rigby bought 2,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,093.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 21,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.91 per share, for a total transaction of $997,853.85. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 176,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,091,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE D opened at $53.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.59. Dominion Energy has a 52-week low of $39.18 and a 52-week high of $54.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 11.57%. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 137.63%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

