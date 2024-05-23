Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.30)-($0.26) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.08). The company issued revenue guidance of $76.0-$77.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $79.60 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Domo in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Domo from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.80.

Get Domo alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on DOMO

Domo Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of DOMO stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 612,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,356. Domo has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $18.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.45. The company has a market capitalization of $271.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 2.35.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $80.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.46 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Domo will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Domo news, EVP Daren Thayne sold 41,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total value of $384,563.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 368,824 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,127.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO David R. Jolley sold 12,000 shares of Domo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 215,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,832,115.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daren Thayne sold 41,218 shares of Domo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total transaction of $384,563.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 368,824 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,127.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 206,056 shares of company stock worth $1,911,367 in the last three months. 14.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Domo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Domo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in North America, Western Europe, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the various people, data, and systems in an organization, as well as giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business via various browsers and visualization engines accessible across laptops, TV screens, monitors, tablets, and smartphones.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.