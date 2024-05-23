Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Trading Up 2.9% Following Strong Earnings

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $46.71 and last traded at $46.40. Approximately 247,620 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 886,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.10.

The shipping company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $141.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.25 million. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 55.02% and a return on equity of 33.59%. Dorian LPG’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share.

Dorian LPG Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LPG shares. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Dorian LPG from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dorian LPG in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,065,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 63.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 417,493 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,995,000 after purchasing an additional 162,663 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 13.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,479,325 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $42,501,000 after purchasing an additional 180,246 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 10.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 798,371 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $22,937,000 after purchasing an additional 75,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Dorian LPG in the third quarter worth approximately $510,000. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Dorian LPG Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Featured Stories

