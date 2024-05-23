DORVAL Corp Buys Shares of 184,371 iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

DORVAL Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 184,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,769,000. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF makes up 4.2% of DORVAL Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 47,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

ISTB stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $47.14. The company had a trading volume of 462,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,101. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.14 and its 200 day moving average is $47.21. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.07. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $45.37 and a 1 year high of $48.32.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1462 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

