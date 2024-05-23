DORVAL Corp Invests $11.40 Million in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

DORVAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 48,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,398,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 5.5% of DORVAL Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $449,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 41.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,239,000 after purchasing an additional 8,770 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 190,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,168,000 after purchasing an additional 17,698 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 252,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,480,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded down $3.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $244.53. 329,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,515. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $194.79 and a twelve month high of $250.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $243.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.66. The stock has a market cap of $63.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

