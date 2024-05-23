DORVAL Corp Invests $7.85 Million in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

DORVAL Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 36,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,845,000. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 3.8% of DORVAL Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded down $3.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $220.40. 321,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761,618. The company has a market cap of $54.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $229.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $220.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.98.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

