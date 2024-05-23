DORVAL Corp Takes $264,000 Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

DORVAL Corp purchased a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 761 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000. Home Depot accounts for 0.1% of DORVAL Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Bey Douglas LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $913,000. Hartline Investment Corp lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 15,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,397,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors boosted its position in Home Depot by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 7,513 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 8,153 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,826,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Home Depot from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.46.

Home Depot Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of HD stock traded down $3.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $326.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,406,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,395,617. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $396.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $352.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $347.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $323.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.01.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The business had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

