DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Lifted to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $96.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 21.37% from the stock’s current price.

DD has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.20.

Shares of NYSE DD traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $79.10. The stock had a trading volume of 8,826,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,944,272. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $33.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.39. DuPont de Nemours has a 1 year low of $61.14 and a 1 year high of $80.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.74.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $1,450,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,918,918.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $171,371.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,733.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $1,450,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,918,918.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,193 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,655 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth $25,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

