Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.33.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BROS. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wedbush upped their price target on Dutch Bros from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler raised Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Dutch Bros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Dutch Bros Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BROS opened at $35.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Dutch Bros has a 12 month low of $22.67 and a 12 month high of $38.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.51, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 2.43.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 1.99%. The company had revenue of $254.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.80 million. Analysts expect that Dutch Bros will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Dutch Bros

In other news, major shareholder Tsg7 A. Management Llc sold 8,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $231,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Tsg7 A. Management Llc sold 8,000,000 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $231,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc sold 166,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $6,138,988.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,616,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,560,949.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,881,892 shares of company stock worth $565,778,106 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BROS. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 1,610.7% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Dutch Bros by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

About Dutch Bros



Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.



