Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank cut its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $77,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 32,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,810,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1,819.1% in the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 11,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,667,000 after buying an additional 10,842 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $363,000. Finally, Terril Brothers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 113.2% in the fourth quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $4.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $807.36. 2,121,998 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,995,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $763.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $690.03. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $419.80 and a 52 week high of $820.61. The company has a market cap of $767.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.58%.

Several research firms have issued reports on LLY. TheStreet upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $892.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $769.53.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

