Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Shares Down 0.8%

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.58 and last traded at $15.60. Approximately 2,783,280 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 12,178,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ET. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (up from $18.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.43.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ET

Energy Transfer Stock Down 2.4 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.63.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.04). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $21.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Energy Transfer’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.317 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.26%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.51%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Transfer

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.