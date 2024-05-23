EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $910.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.64 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 EPS.

EnerSys Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ENS opened at $97.41 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.53. EnerSys has a one year low of $83.24 and a one year high of $113.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of EnerSys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

About EnerSys

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

Further Reading

