EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 8.550-8.950 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 8.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.7 billion-$3.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.6 billion. EnerSys also updated its FY25 guidance to $8.55-8.95 EPS.

Shares of ENS traded up $10.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $107.49. 106,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,806. EnerSys has a 52 week low of $83.24 and a 52 week high of $113.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.49.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $910.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.64 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that EnerSys will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ENS has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded EnerSys from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer cut EnerSys from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

