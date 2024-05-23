Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) Director Rishi Gupta Sells 1,033,300 Shares

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) Director Rishi Gupta sold 1,033,300 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $22,877,262.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 254,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,641,581.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

ELVN opened at $22.89 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.70. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $26.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 1.05.

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.09. Equities analysts expect that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in Enliven Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Enliven Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Enliven Therapeutics by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Enliven Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Enliven Therapeutics by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

