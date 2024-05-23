Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.33.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ENVX. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Enovix from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Enovix in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Enovix in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Enovix from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Enovix in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

Get Enovix alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Enovix

Enovix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ENVX opened at $10.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 4.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.99. Enovix has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $23.90.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 million. Enovix had a negative net margin of 1,448.90% and a negative return on equity of 85.47%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enovix will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enovix

In other Enovix news, COO Ajay Marathe sold 4,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $36,213.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 978,913 shares in the company, valued at $7,155,854.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enovix

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Enovix by 37.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 57,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 15,532 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enovix by 10.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Enovix by 73.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 394,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,950,000 after buying an additional 167,647 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enovix by 27.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 7,604 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Enovix by 3.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 479,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,013,000 after buying an additional 13,928 shares during the period. 50.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Enovix

(Get Free Report

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enovix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.