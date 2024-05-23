Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Enservco Stock Performance

Shares of ENSV opened at $0.27 on Monday. Enservco has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Get Enservco alerts:

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Enservco had a negative net margin of 29.53% and a negative return on equity of 1,992.06%. The company had revenue of $9.79 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Enservco

Enservco Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Enservco stock. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enservco Co. ( NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV Free Report ) by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,625 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,170 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. owned about 0.36% of Enservco worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 25.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enservco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enservco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.