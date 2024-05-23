Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.
Enservco Stock Performance
Shares of ENSV opened at $0.27 on Monday. Enservco has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.
Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Enservco had a negative net margin of 29.53% and a negative return on equity of 1,992.06%. The company had revenue of $9.79 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Enservco
Enservco Company Profile
Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.
Featured Articles
