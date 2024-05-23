Enterprise Financial Services Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp lessened its position in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Nestlé during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Nestlé by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nestlé during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Vestor Capital LLC lifted its position in Nestlé by 242.9% during the fourth quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in Nestlé by 11.5% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NSRGY shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Nestlé from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.00.

NSRGY stock traded down $0.73 on Thursday, reaching $103.94. The company had a trading volume of 702,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,929. Nestlé S.A. has a 1 year low of $99.04 and a 1 year high of $125.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.80 and its 200 day moving average is $109.02.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

