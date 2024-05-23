Enterprise Financial Services Corp Makes New $237,000 Investment in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,008 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 4.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 40,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Arista Networks by 0.6% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 115,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,313,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Arista Networks by 5.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.54, for a total transaction of $265,739.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.54, for a total transaction of $265,739.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 14,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.03, for a total transaction of $4,700,048.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 252,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,284,103.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 394,836 shares of company stock valued at $115,437,764. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $268.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Arista Networks from $313.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Arista Networks from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.22.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Arista Networks stock traded down $14.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $302.32. The company had a trading volume of 3,846,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,524,412. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.18 and a 1 year high of $329.04. The company has a market capitalization of $94.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $286.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $260.16.

Arista Networks announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

