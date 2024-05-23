Enterprise Financial Services Corp Makes New Investment in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at about $433,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at about $510,000. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 162,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,616,000 after acquiring an additional 18,429 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Edison International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 61,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Edison International by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 37,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edison International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EIX traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 478,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,088,439. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.00. Edison International has a 1-year low of $58.82 and a 1-year high of $76.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on EIX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Edison International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Insider Activity at Edison International

In related news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 9,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $735,235.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,876.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

