Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Hits New 52-Week High at $73.04

Shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $73.04 and last traded at $69.19, with a volume of 267461 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $66.13.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ENV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Envestnet from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Envestnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Envestnet from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Envestnet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.14.

Envestnet Stock Up 5.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -19.80 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.83 and its 200-day moving average is $51.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 15.33% and a positive return on equity of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $317.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.24 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Envestnet news, Director Lauren Taylor Wolfe purchased 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.99 per share, for a total transaction of $88,493.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,188,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,968,274.29. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Lauren Taylor Wolfe bought 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.99 per share, for a total transaction of $88,493.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,188,871 shares in the company, valued at $221,968,274.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Matthew Majoros sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $39,844.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,867.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENV. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Envestnet by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 278,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,246,000 after buying an additional 11,568 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Envestnet by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Envestnet in the 3rd quarter worth $530,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Envestnet by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 18,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Envestnet by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,762,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,603,000 after buying an additional 438,994 shares in the last quarter.

Envestnet, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Wealth Analytics that transforms data into actionable intelligence; Envestnet | Tamarac which provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

