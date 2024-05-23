EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Cut to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Bank of America currently has $40.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $45.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on EPR Properties from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. JMP Securities restated a market perform rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.55.

Shares of NYSE EPR opened at $41.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 8.45, a quick ratio of 8.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.81. EPR Properties has a 12-month low of $39.65 and a 12-month high of $49.10.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 168.47%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPR. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the first quarter worth about $7,429,000. EMC Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 189.3% during the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 8,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,758 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 97.5% during the first quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 96,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,080,000 after purchasing an additional 47,436 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 48.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 19,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 12.7% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 44,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 4,982 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

