ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.12% of ESAB worth $6,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESAB. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of ESAB by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in ESAB by 23.4% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in ESAB by 28,250.0% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ESAB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ESAB in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Get ESAB alerts:

Insider Activity

In other ESAB news, Director Didier P. Teirlinck sold 2,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $248,688.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,352,437. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Rajiv Vinnakota sold 856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $85,172.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,510.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Didier P. Teirlinck sold 2,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $248,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,352,437. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,833 shares of company stock valued at $1,074,985 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

ESAB Stock Performance

ESAB stock traded down $2.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $103.79. The company had a trading volume of 42,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,277. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.55. ESAB Co. has a 1-year low of $57.53 and a 1-year high of $114.77.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. ESAB had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $690.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that ESAB Co. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

ESAB Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This is a boost from ESAB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ESAB has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ESAB from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on ESAB from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on ESAB from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ESAB

ESAB Company Profile

(Free Report)

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ESAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.