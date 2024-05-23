Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Essential Utilities from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

In related news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,023 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $73,960.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,358 shares in the company, valued at $488,368.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 5,565 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $207,073.65. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,756 shares in the company, valued at $2,149,100.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,023 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $73,960.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,358 shares in the company, valued at $488,368.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTRG. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 857.5% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 604.0% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 4,210.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WTRG opened at $38.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Essential Utilities has a 1-year low of $32.07 and a 1-year high of $43.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.87 and its 200 day moving average is $36.37.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $479.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Essential Utilities’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

