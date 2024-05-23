Evercore ISI Boosts Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target to $70.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Walmart from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Walmart from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Walmart from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $68.01.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $65.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart has a 52 week low of $48.34 and a 52 week high of $65.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.71.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Walmart will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 35.52%.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 3,540,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $228,523,137.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 648,504,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,860,933,910.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $29,195,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 653,067,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,132,597,369.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 3,540,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $228,523,137.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 648,504,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,860,933,910.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,733,075 shares of company stock valued at $1,237,280,394. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 199.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 411,745,334 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $24,774,717,000 after purchasing an additional 274,229,968 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Walmart by 181.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,861,234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,421,342,000 after purchasing an additional 36,625,314 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Walmart by 183.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,172,985 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,755,339,000 after purchasing an additional 18,865,484 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Walmart by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,087,268 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,852,277,000 after purchasing an additional 426,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $3,674,652,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

