EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 10,051 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Free Report) by 823.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,051 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 43,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 46,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 5,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 87,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IXUS traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $69.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,581,838. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.53 and a 200 day moving average of $65.19. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $57.04 and a one year high of $70.18.

About iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.