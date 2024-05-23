EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Shares of EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) dropped 5.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.10 and last traded at $2.10. Approximately 1,190,636 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 3,024,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EVGO. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of EVgo from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of EVgo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of EVgo from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of EVgo in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of EVgo in a report on Friday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.67.

EVgo Stock Down 6.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $631.24 million, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 2.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.10 and its 200 day moving average is $2.60.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $55.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.41 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 118.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that EVgo, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at EVgo

In other EVgo news, CEO Badar Khan purchased 125,000 shares of EVgo stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.01 per share, with a total value of $251,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,186.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other EVgo news, President Dennis G. Kish sold 34,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $104,151.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Badar Khan acquired 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.01 per share, with a total value of $251,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,186.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,230 shares of company stock valued at $167,409 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EVgo

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in EVgo during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EVgo during the third quarter worth $32,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in EVgo in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Sippican Capital Advisors acquired a new position in EVgo during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EVgo during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 17.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVgo Company Profile

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

