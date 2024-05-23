Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy (LON:FARN) Shares Down 15.2%

Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy (LON:FARN – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 15.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 192 ($2.44) and last traded at GBX 201.88 ($2.57). 138,103 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 418% from the average session volume of 26,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 238 ($3.02).

Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £141.14 million, a P/E ratio of -466.20 and a beta of -0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.51, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 154.64 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 222.80.

About Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy

(Get Free Report)

Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy operates as a clinical stage drug discovery and development company. The company's lead product candidates are Traumakine, an investigational intravenous interferon beta-1a therapy for the prevention from cytokine release syndrome (CRS), or ischemia and hyperinflammatory conditions; and Bexmarilimab, a novel anti-Clever-1 humanized antibody that targets a subpopulation of tumor-associated macrophages and converts the highly immunosuppressive M2-like macrophages to a pro-inflammatory state to promote immune activation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.