Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) CFO Sells $204,248.20 in Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 23,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total value of $204,248.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 609,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,389,138.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Fastly Stock Performance

Shares of Fastly stock opened at $8.78 on Thursday. Fastly, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.83 and a 12 month high of $25.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. Fastly had a negative net margin of 25.26% and a negative return on equity of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $133.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.01 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FSLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Fastly from $18.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler raised Fastly from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. DA Davidson cut Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $8.50 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Fastly from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.61.

Institutional Trading of Fastly

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Fastly during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 1,420.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Fastly in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastly during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Fastly in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

