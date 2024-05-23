Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) CFO Sells $204,248.20 in Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 23,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total value of $204,248.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 609,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,389,138.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Fastly Stock Performance
Shares of Fastly stock opened at $8.78 on Thursday. Fastly, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.83 and a 12 month high of $25.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. Fastly had a negative net margin of 25.26% and a negative return on equity of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $133.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.01 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Fastly during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 1,420.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Fastly in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastly during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Fastly in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.
About Fastly
Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.
