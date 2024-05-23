Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RACE. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Ferrari in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Ferrari from $458.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Ferrari from $430.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays cut Ferrari from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Ferrari from $448.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ferrari presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $456.67.

Shares of RACE opened at $415.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 4.18. Ferrari has a 1 year low of $283.20 and a 1 year high of $442.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $420.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $385.23.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RACE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ferrari in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $572,523,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Ferrari by 8,986.8% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,004,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,327,000 after acquiring an additional 993,044 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Ferrari by 314.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,043,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,792,000 after purchasing an additional 791,596 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $157,620,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,296,000.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

