Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,837,622 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 201% from the previous session’s volume of 611,439 shares.The stock last traded at $16.63 and had previously closed at $16.75.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FIHL shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Fidelis Insurance from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Fidelis Insurance from $22.50 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.94.

The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.82 and its 200-day moving average is $15.28.

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $520.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.88 million. Fidelis Insurance had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 23.31%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Fidelis Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.71%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Fidelis Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Prospector Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 564,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Fidelis Insurance during the first quarter worth about $63,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Fidelis Insurance by 144.4% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Fidelis Insurance during the third quarter worth about $53,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.

