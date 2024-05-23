Financial Advisors Network Inc. Invests $222,000 in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. bought a new stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Incyte by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 531,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,381,000 after buying an additional 37,932 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,033,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Incyte by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 963,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,465,000 after acquiring an additional 217,979 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Incyte by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 304,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,104,000 after acquiring an additional 26,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Incyte by 85.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 987,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,021,000 after purchasing an additional 454,416 shares during the period. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Incyte from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Incyte from $92.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a report on Monday, March 25th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target (down from $84.00) on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Incyte from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.69.
Incyte Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:INCY traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.87. 344,271 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,883,172. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $50.27 and a 12 month high of $67.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.69.
Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.31). Incyte had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $880.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.85 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.
Incyte Profile
Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Incyte
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- What is a Short Call Butterfly Spread? Explanation with Examples
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- First Quarter Wrap-Up Reveals Retail’s Shifting Sands
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Williams-Sonoma Stock Forecast to Hit $500? Here’s How
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.