Financial Advisors Network Inc. Invests $222,000 in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. bought a new stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Incyte by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 531,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,381,000 after buying an additional 37,932 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,033,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Incyte by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 963,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,465,000 after acquiring an additional 217,979 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Incyte by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 304,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,104,000 after acquiring an additional 26,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Incyte by 85.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 987,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,021,000 after purchasing an additional 454,416 shares during the period. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Incyte alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Incyte from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Incyte from $92.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a report on Monday, March 25th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target (down from $84.00) on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Incyte from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.69.

Incyte Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.87. 344,271 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,883,172. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $50.27 and a 12 month high of $67.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.69.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.31). Incyte had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $880.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.85 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Incyte Profile

(Free Report)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.