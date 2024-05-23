Financial Advisors Network Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 8,090.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its stake in Qorvo by 7.5% during the third quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Qorvo during the third quarter worth about $203,000. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qorvo Stock Performance

Shares of QRVO traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $97.83. 271,990 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,311,664. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.62 and a 12-month high of $121.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a positive return on equity of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $941.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Qorvo from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark cut their price objective on Qorvo from $136.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Qorvo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Qorvo from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Qorvo from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qorvo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.83.

Insider Transactions at Qorvo

In related news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 22,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $2,214,513.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,364,647.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Qorvo news, Director John R. Harding sold 941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total value of $91,615.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,652. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 22,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $2,214,513.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,364,647.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,372 shares of company stock valued at $2,877,858 in the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

