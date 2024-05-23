Financial Advisors Network Inc. Takes $316,000 Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. bought a new stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of APA by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 21,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in APA by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of APA by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of APA by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in APA by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Get APA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on APA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of APA from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of APA from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of APA in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of APA from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of APA from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, APA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.10.

APA Stock Performance

APA stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,295,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,593,345. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. APA Co. has a 52 week low of $28.90 and a 52 week high of $46.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.49 and a 200-day moving average of $33.13. The firm has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 3.29.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.12). APA had a net margin of 34.04% and a return on equity of 45.32%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. APA’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that APA Co. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APA Profile

(Free Report)

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.