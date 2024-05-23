Financial Comparison: Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) & Prairie Operating (NASDAQ:PROP)

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) and Prairie Operating (NASDAQ:PROP – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Permian Resources and Prairie Operating’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Permian Resources 13.90% 11.43% 7.23% Prairie Operating N/A -1,088.01% -159.22%

Volatility and Risk

Permian Resources has a beta of 4.32, suggesting that its share price is 332% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prairie Operating has a beta of 1.66, suggesting that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Permian Resources $3.12 billion 3.87 $476.31 million $1.10 14.26 Prairie Operating $1.55 million 97.13 -$79.08 million N/A N/A

This table compares Permian Resources and Prairie Operating’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Permian Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Prairie Operating.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.8% of Permian Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.3% of Prairie Operating shares are held by institutional investors. 12.8% of Permian Resources shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 42.0% of Prairie Operating shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Permian Resources and Prairie Operating, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Permian Resources 0 3 10 1 2.86 Prairie Operating 0 0 0 0 N/A

Permian Resources currently has a consensus target price of $19.38, suggesting a potential upside of 23.55%. Given Permian Resources’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Permian Resources is more favorable than Prairie Operating.

Summary

Permian Resources beats Prairie Operating on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Permian Resources

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Centennial Resource Development, Inc. and changed its name to Permian Resources Corporation in September 2022. Permian Resources Corporation was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

About Prairie Operating

Prairie Operating Co., an independent energy company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company holds assets in the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and the Niobrara and Codell formations. Prairie Operating Co. is based in Houston Texas.

