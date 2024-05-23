FineMark National Bank & Trust Acquires 141 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,555 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up about 0.8% of FineMark National Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $20,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of META. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,285,855,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 4.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 130,809,908 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $39,270,443,000 after acquiring an additional 5,001,647 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 11,154.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,952,254 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,752,900,000 after acquiring an additional 4,908,251 shares during the period. Concentrum Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 111.0% during the fourth quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 7,391,877 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 55.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,632,631 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,591,602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093,715 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.03, for a total transaction of $239,134.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 79,944 shares in the company, valued at $39,015,070.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.03, for a total transaction of $239,134.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 79,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,015,070.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 31,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.52, for a total value of $15,353,467.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 917,544 shares of company stock worth $453,751,884 over the last quarter. 13.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded down $3.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $464.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,977,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,499,756. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.95 and a fifty-two week high of $531.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $484.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $423.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.39. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 32.06%. The business had revenue of $36.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.28 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.18 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on META shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $609.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $545.00 price target (down previously from $600.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $509.80.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

