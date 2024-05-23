FineMark National Bank & Trust Acquires 341 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,922 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $16,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,229,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $791,171,000 after buying an additional 44,141 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $335,777,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,539,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $288,086,000 after buying an additional 49,602 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,452,347 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $271,691,000 after buying an additional 54,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,412,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $264,253,000 after purchasing an additional 40,233 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on PWR. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Quanta Services from $227.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $265.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Quanta Services from $255.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Quanta Services from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $246.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.00.

Quanta Services Stock Up 2.0 %

PWR stock traded up $5.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $276.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,065,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,220. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $257.72 and its 200-day moving average is $223.82. The company has a market cap of $40.49 billion, a PE ratio of 54.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.74 and a 12 month high of $281.08.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 3.57%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 6.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 595 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.61, for a total value of $142,567.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,052,597.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.90, for a total transaction of $4,382,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 263,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,476,452.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.61, for a total transaction of $142,567.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,052,597.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,125 shares of company stock valued at $11,270,215 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Quanta Services

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.