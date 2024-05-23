FineMark National Bank & Trust Buys 7,864 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,002 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 7,864 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $11,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 77.6% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 530.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 252 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EOG shares. StockNews.com upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.82.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In related news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total value of $168,829.92. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 161,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,987,669.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 2,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total value of $349,828.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,040 shares in the company, valued at $14,206,821.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total value of $168,829.92. Following the transaction, the president now owns 161,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,987,669.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,783 shares of company stock worth $1,533,465. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:EOG traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $124.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,888,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,302,418. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.32 and a twelve month high of $139.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $71.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.48.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 30.33%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 28.75%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.