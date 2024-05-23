FineMark National Bank & Trust Cuts Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lowered its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,730,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,511 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up 11.1% of FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. FineMark National Bank & Trust owned approximately 0.20% of United Parcel Service worth $272,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Argus cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $154.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.23.

UPS traded down $4.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $139.33. 3,169,356 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,018,789. The stock has a market cap of $119.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.68 and a fifty-two week high of $192.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.90.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.49%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

