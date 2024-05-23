FineMark National Bank & Trust Cuts Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lessened its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,932 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,531 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for approximately 0.7% of FineMark National Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $17,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 75,365 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $18,511,000 after acquiring an additional 4,089 shares during the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 3,127 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $2.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $232.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,350,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,227,399. The company has a market capitalization of $141.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $240.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.43. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $190.71 and a 12-month high of $258.66.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.62%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UNP. TD Cowen upped their target price on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective (up from $275.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.61.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

