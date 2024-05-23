FineMark National Bank & Trust Decreases Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

FineMark National Bank & Trust trimmed its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,527 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $14,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,806,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $170,443,000 after purchasing an additional 320,165 shares during the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 9,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 35,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Opus Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NEE has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.64.

NYSE:NEE traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $74.96. 5,400,403 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,643,336. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.15 and a 12-month high of $77.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.50.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

