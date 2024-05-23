FineMark National Bank & Trust Has $8.33 Million Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

FineMark National Bank & Trust reduced its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $8,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 257.6% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $328.00 to $241.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $273.77.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 1.1 %

Air Products and Chemicals stock traded down $2.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $261.78. 991,435 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,715,883. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $251.53. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.24 and a 12 month high of $307.71.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 16.56%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.90%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.