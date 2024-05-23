FineMark National Bank & Trust Increases Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 207,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $12,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $2,808,056,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 11,138.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,977,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,933,527 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 4.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,138,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,501,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464,618 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,734,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,913,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040,664 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.58.

Coca-Cola Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.88 on Thursday, reaching $62.12. The company had a trading volume of 5,954,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,392,752. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.83. The firm has a market cap of $267.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.57. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $51.55 and a 1 year high of $63.76.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 23.41%. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.60%.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other news, EVP Henrique Braun sold 57,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.08, for a total value of $3,614,357.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,309,555.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $1,102,114.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Henrique Braun sold 57,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.08, for a total value of $3,614,357.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,309,555.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 199,389 shares of company stock valued at $12,322,179. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

