FineMark National Bank & Trust Purchases 138,800 Shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG)

FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) by 39.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 493,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,800 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands were worth $7,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 57,166.7% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 120,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 120,050 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,557,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,636,000 after purchasing an additional 116,267 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $1,020,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 422.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 87,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 70,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 355,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,096,000 after purchasing an additional 103,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Topgolf Callaway Brands alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MODG. B. Riley raised their target price on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $115,275.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 760,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,688,254.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $115,275.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 760,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,688,254.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $151,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 767,959 shares in the company, valued at $11,665,297.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MODG traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.78. 1,008,929 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,402,708. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.84 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 40.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.25.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MODG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Topgolf Callaway Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topgolf Callaway Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.