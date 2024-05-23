FineMark National Bank & Trust Purchases 1,843 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 234,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of FineMark National Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $47,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% in the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded down $3.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $203.01. 25,801,394 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,561,973. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $161.67 and a one year high of $211.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $202.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.32.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

