FineMark National Bank & Trust Purchases New Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 57,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,653,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $995,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Liberty Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,071,000. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,583,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE FI traded down $2.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $150.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,002,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,500,813. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.11 and a 1 year high of $159.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on FI shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.83.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $9,801,484.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,209,646. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 111,575 shares of company stock worth $17,022,387 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Articles

