FineMark National Bank & Trust Raises Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Accenture were worth $11,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACN. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 142.9% in the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $372.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $409.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $363.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total value of $1,536,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,208,606.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.91, for a total transaction of $1,974,437.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 161,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,045,053.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total transaction of $1,536,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,208,606.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,083 shares of company stock worth $8,959,325 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of ACN stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $306.20. 1,393,646 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,500,199. The stock has a market cap of $205.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $324.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $342.74. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $284.90 and a 52-week high of $387.51.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. Accenture had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 28.30%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.78%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

