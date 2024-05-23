FineMark National Bank & Trust Raises Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 220,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,013 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust owned 0.15% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $13,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at $52,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPLV traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $64.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 594,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,067,732. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $66.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.27. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.